Watch: Tollywood actress Lavanya throws sandal at RJ during live debate on TV, accuses...

Lavanya accused ex-boyfriend Raj Tarun's friend Sekhar Basha of assaulting her.

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and his ex-girlfriend Lavanya had a public fight during a live TV debate when she threw a sandal at Tarun's friend, Sekhar Basha, causing chaos on air.

Days later, Lavanya accused Sekhar of assaulting her. According to a report by M9 News, she claimed in a YouTube interview that Basha injured her private parts by kicking her in the stomach and back. She also stated that she has been suffering from a stomach ailment and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Shoes thrown in live debate, Not hindi but south debate did is first pic.twitter.com/lO3oI63jBm — Lala (@FabulasGuy) August 1, 2024

Later, Lavanya mentioned that she filed a police complaint, after which Basha allegedly threw stones at her house and threatened to kill her.

She also claimed that Raj pressured her into having an abortion by threatening to marry her and causing her to become pregnant. Tarun acknowledged that they had lived together for years but denied these accusations.

Lavanya claimed that Raj left her for another actress, Malvi Malhotra, and got her involved in drug-related issues. However, Raj stated that their breakup was due to Lavanya's drug use. Meanwhile, Raj, who has been accused of cheating on Lavanya, filed for anticipatory bail in the High Court on August 1. The court hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 9.

Basha, who has been actively defending Tarun in debates and interviews, previously showed call records and messages to counter Lavanya's allegations. Raj, however, stated that his main focus is on his career and personal well-being, and he plans to let the legal system handle the ongoing disputes.

