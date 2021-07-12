Watch: Taapsee Pannu makes Harshvardhan Rane laugh while shooting intimate scene in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ BTS video

‘Haseen Dillruba’ was released on Netflix last month. The film is a romantic thriller written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Matthew

Taapsee Pannu has posted a behind-the-scenes video for her new film, 'Haseen Dillruba' on Instagram. Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey also appear on the IGTV.

She captioned the post as, “Overheard On The Sets Of Haseen Dillruba: Jitna mazza aapko film dekhne mein aaya, utna hi mazza humein film banane mai bhi aaya! Watch all the masti and magic that went into making #HaseenDillruba now! #TheUltimateKaunspiracy”

Taapsee is seen in the video filming an intimate scene with Harshvardhan, but neither of them can keep a straight face. Taapsee was instructed by the director to murmur "something seductive" in his ear, but all she could think of was "mashed potatoes." Harshvardhan couldn't help but peek into the other camera and giggle as she got closer and whispered in his ear.

Vikrant praises Taapsee as the best actor in another moment, only to solicit a head massage from her. He is seen teasing her feet in another scene as she tries to kick him and wriggle her feet free.

Another moment shows Taapsee ruining the fact that Vikrant is engaged. "S**t you're engaged, I can't even tell you these things," she says and Vikrant becomes more intrigued. "No no, tell me the truth," he tells her, pushing her back and forth.

In a recent interview with The Quint Taapsee Pannu said, "Discussions are good, debates are good, but it should be in a tone of having a debate and not try to take a sly dig on the other person... Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong? And even if you are, you are an audience, you say what you felt was wrong about the film, but keep it as your subjective viewpoint. Don't use the power given to you, of affecting thousands and thousands of people, through the medium that you have, through the pen that you have... Because when I step in as an actor to do a film, I keep my personal views about a situation aside."

Kanika Dhillon who is the writer of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ also voiced her opinion.

She said, "The entire discussion and debate about the domestic violence glorification, and the anti-feminist stand, it's great that there are so many voices that want to protect this, and want to make sure that there is no such glorification happening, that's a very heartening thing, because we're all on the same side. Having said that, you do not have the copyright to what is feminism and what is gender politics. We are on the same side, but we have different interpretations of the lines that we draw, in terms of what is glorification of violence towards women and what is not. Having said that, the second very clear point, if you tell me, in a very condescending manner... If it was an opinion made without any slyness, without any need to attack or bring somebody down, I would have actually welcomed it, read it, thought about it, 'maybe this is how it came across'. Because sometimes, in a work of art, you don't intend to do it, but it lands like that on the other person. But then to come back, and to say with authority, that my interpretation is absolute trash, and your interpretation is the best interpretation, I object to that

