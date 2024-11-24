Nirmohiya is composed by Prithvi Gandharv, sung by Prithvi Gandharv and Suvarna Tiwari, with lyrics by Mandy Gill. Bandish Bandits Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 13.

After four years, the second season of Bandish Bandits is finally here. The makers have begun the promotions by launching the musical videos of the tracks from the series. After the stunning first track Ghar Aa Mahi, the second track Nirmohiya has now been released. The video features Sheeba Chaddha joining Ritwik Bhowmik on the stage and the duo captivating everyone with their jugalbandi.

Nirmohiya is composed by Prithvi Gandharv, sung by Prithvi Gandharv and Suvarna Tiwari, with lyrics by Mandy Gill. Its soul-stirring lyrics, breathtaking vocals, and the seamless fusion of traditional and modern sounds has impressed the audiences. One YouTube comment under the track reads, "This is pure perfection", while another user wrote, "Loved the song, literally awesome."

Prithvi Gandharv, one of the vocalists in the series and also the composer of the song, said, "My compositions are mostly like a blessing, they come to me and the word Nirmohiya came with it like an aamad. When we started the work for Bandish Bandits Season two and I heard the final lyrics of Nirmohiya, I immediately knew this song would be special. It touches hearts on a bigger spectrum that are both universal and deeply personal. The process of bringing it to life was absolutely incredible for me."

Suvarna Tiwari, who also lends her voice to the track, added, "What sets this song apart is how it marries the classical with the contemporary elements. It’s timeless, yet undeniably fresh and relevant. I’m so proud to be a part of this project that brings classical music into the modern spotlight."

Featuring Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the second season of Bandish Bandits will start streaming on Prime Video from December 13.

