Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'

A viral throwback video shows Shah Rukh Khan asking his bodyguard to arrange food for a homeless fan in Mumbai, winning praise online for his kindness.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has long been admired not just for his superstardom but also for his humility, connection and love for his fans. A throwback video, which shows his past work, has brought back his reputation as the 'King of Hearts' because it shows him performing a subtle yet impactful deed for a person in need.

A gesture that touched millions:

A video from 2017 shows a man approaching him after an event in Mumbai, SRK stepping out, saying he had been waiting for hours, and asking for food. After that, SRK immediately instructs his bodyguard, Ravi Singh, to ensure the man is given food, and he gently places his hand on the man’s head. The clip shows how he expressed his love and care for the people.

Social media reacts:

On the social media platform, the video grabbed the attention, and fans and netizens flooded the comments and praised him for his behaviour. These kinds of gestures show a person's real character. People expressed their admiration through two different reactions, which showed their respect for his humble nature and their emotional connection to his ability to understand their feelings. The moment showed people why Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most beloved actors in Indian cinema.

Also read: Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan, divides the internet, netizens go 'WTF', ask 'how much does he owe her?'

A personal side beyond stardom:

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved international recognition because of his impressive acting abilities and his exceptional ability to perform on screen. He has three children whom he shares with his wife, Gauri Khan, named Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. His public persona develops through this narrative, which shows his dedication to helping others as he reaches for success.