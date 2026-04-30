FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran's Ghalibaf Mocks Trump's Blockade, 'No Wells Exploded In 3 Days'

Iran's Ghalibaf Mocks Trump's Blockade, 'No Wells Exploded In 3 Days'

Bengaluru News: CM Siddaramaiah Visits Hospital Where Wall Collapse Leaves 7 Dead | Karnataka News

Bengaluru News: CM Siddaramaiah Visits Hospital Where Wall Collapse Leaves 7 Dead | Karnataka News

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'

A viral throwback video shows Shah Rukh Khan asking his bodyguard to arrange food for a homeless fan in Mumbai, winning praise online for his kindness.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has long been admired not just for his superstardom but also for his humility, connection and love for his fans. A throwback video, which shows his past work, has brought back his reputation as the 'King of Hearts' because it shows him performing a subtle yet impactful deed for a person in need.

A gesture that touched millions:

A video from 2017 shows a man approaching him after an event in Mumbai, SRK stepping out, saying he had been waiting for hours, and asking for food. After that, SRK immediately instructs his bodyguard, Ravi Singh, to ensure the man is given food, and he gently places his hand on the man’s head. The clip shows how he expressed his love and care for the people.

Social media reacts:

On the social media platform, the video grabbed the attention, and fans and netizens flooded the comments and praised him for his behaviour. These kinds of gestures show a person's real character. People expressed their admiration through two different reactions, which showed their respect for his humble nature and their emotional connection to his ability to understand their feelings. The moment showed people why Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most beloved actors in Indian cinema.

Also read: Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan, divides the internet, netizens go 'WTF', ask 'how much does he owe her?'

A personal side beyond stardom:

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved international recognition because of his impressive acting abilities and his exceptional ability to perform on screen. He has three children whom he shares with his wife, Gauri Khan, named Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. His public persona develops through this narrative, which shows his dedication to helping others as he reaches for success.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior
Nepal airlines issues apology after showing Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan in its flight network map; Netizens say, 'deserve a good diplomatic thrashing'
Nepal airlines issues apology after showing Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan
MP Road Accident: 16 dead after pick-up van carrying 30 labourers loses control, flips multiple times, crashes into another car in Dhar district, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs
MP Road Accident: 16 dead after pick-up van carrying 30 labourers crashes
Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels, reveals real reason to do it, asks for 'decent' work: 'At least I'm earning thorough hard work'
Rahul Roy makes FIRST statement after getting trolled for 'cringe' reels
CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard via DigiLocker, official website
CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard v
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement