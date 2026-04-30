Watch: Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia still friends? After India's Got Latent, duo set for 'awkward reunion' on Kapil Sharma show

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia will reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a World Laughter Day special episode, featuring an awkward but comedic face-off following their recent controversy linked to India’s Got Latent.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, after India got latent controversy, are set to appear together on The Great Indian Kapil Show in a special World Laughter Day episode, marking a much-talked-about reunion.

An unexpected comic reunion:

On the Netflix comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma, the upcoming episode brings Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia face-to-face. Recently, the promo was uploaded and it gives a hint at an awkward yet humorous interaction between the two because of their past India’s Got Latent controversy linkups. The episode features the same cast members, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

Promo highlights awkward fun:

In the video, Samay Raina shows his excitement about appearing on his 'favourite show,' unaware of who he will share the stage with. After that, Ranveer Allahbadia enters with his signature energetic style, leading to a humorous and slightly awkward reaction from Samay, who quickly walks away saying, 'No way, bro.' The clip has already generated buzz online for its comedic timing and real-life backstory.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she'll keep celebrating dad 'until we meet again'

Context behind the reunion:

Samay’s stand-up special, Still Alive, came out a few weeks ago and in it, he talked about India’s Got Latent, the controversy that involved Ranveer. The controversy originated from an episode which became popular when Ranveer made statements that resulted in public backlash and multiple public complaints. The situation developed into a legal matter because authorities filed FIRs after they received complaints about the show and its associated individuals. The two public figures involved in the situation have indicated their desire to move forward with their lives, although Samay previously mentioned their potential future partnership.