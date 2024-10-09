Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds back tears as Alia Bhatt calls her 'hero in man's world', sings Oo Antava for her

While promoting her upcoming film Jigra, Alia Bhatt can be heard praising Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling her a hero in a man's world.

On Tuesday, Jigra star Alia Bhatt visited Hyderabad to promote her movie. Several videos and photos from the promotional event, which was also attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Alia can be heard praising Samantha, calling her a hero in a man's world. Samantha smiled while listening to the speech, visibly holding back her tears. Alia said, "Sam, my dearest Samantha… Rightfully so, you are a hero, on and off screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength.

She further added, "It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world. But you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, with your talent and strong kicks, as an example for everyone.”

Alia Bhatt shared that when she texted Samantha Ruth Prabhu to invite her to the event, the Kushi actor agreed right away. Alia remarked that this “shows the material that you are made of.” She also requested director Trivikram to create a film featuring both her and Samantha.

Alia said, "They say, actresses usually compete with each other, but there’s no such thing. I am so grateful that today, I have a pan-India superstar here to support my film." In another video, Alia can be heard singing Oo Antava for the actress.

Jigra is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on October 11. It will compete at the box office with the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, which also releases on the same day. In South India, both films will face competition from the Tamil action film Vettiayan, featuring Rajinikanth, which hits theaters a day earlier on October 10.

