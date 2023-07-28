Headlines

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

Maharashtra weather update: Light showers in Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

8 Things that will help you stay happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has jetted off to Bali for a short vacation as the actress has taken a short break from acting to focus on her health.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her vacation in Bali as she is putting up pictures and videos of the picturesque locations on her Instagram. On Friday, July 28, the actress shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her friend Anusha Swamy and she captioned the same as, "Girls trip 100/100".

The Super Deluxe actress's fans reacted to the video sending out appreciating the actress. One of them wrote, "Don't know why but I love her expression and her acting and her personality", while another added, "Nicely done! Brava! Looks like you having an absolute blast".

Samantha has taken a break from acting as she has been facing a few health issues for a while. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis last year. The condition causes chronic inflammation in the muscles. Ice baths have proved to be useful in alleviating sore muscles and inflammation, and hence, she was recently seen taking an ice bath during her Bali vacation.

The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi. Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the romantic drama will be released in theatres on September 1 in the original Telugu version and dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha has also wrapped up the shooting of the Indian installment of the global spy thriller show Citadel in which she is paired with Varun Dhawan. The Prime Video show is an extension of the American version of Citadel, which featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the leading roles.

READ | Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This BTech graduate became renowned cricketer who played with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, bagged Rs 5 crore IPL deal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE