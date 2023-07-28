Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has jetted off to Bali for a short vacation as the actress has taken a short break from acting to focus on her health.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her vacation in Bali as she is putting up pictures and videos of the picturesque locations on her Instagram. On Friday, July 28, the actress shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her friend Anusha Swamy and she captioned the same as, "Girls trip 100/100".

The Super Deluxe actress's fans reacted to the video sending out appreciating the actress. One of them wrote, "Don't know why but I love her expression and her acting and her personality", while another added, "Nicely done! Brava! Looks like you having an absolute blast".

Samantha has taken a break from acting as she has been facing a few health issues for a while. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis last year. The condition causes chronic inflammation in the muscles. Ice baths have proved to be useful in alleviating sore muscles and inflammation, and hence, she was recently seen taking an ice bath during her Bali vacation.

The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi. Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the romantic drama will be released in theatres on September 1 in the original Telugu version and dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha has also wrapped up the shooting of the Indian installment of the global spy thriller show Citadel in which she is paired with Varun Dhawan. The Prime Video show is an extension of the American version of Citadel, which featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the leading roles.



READ | Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023