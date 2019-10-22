Headlines

Watch: Saina Nehwal and Nayanthara shoot with Katrina Kaif for her beauty line; check out the fabulous video

Katrina Kaif finally launched her beauty line and the promotional video features badminton star Saina Nehwal, South actor Saina Nehwal, TV actor Jannat Zubair, YouTube star Kusha Kapila, rapper Raja Kumari among others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 01:52 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, from the past couple of years, have been talking about launching her own beauty line and has also been excited for the same. Finally, the time has come, the actor has unveiled her makeup products under the name Kay Beauty. Earlier talking about it, she had said, "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!"

The actor shared the first kickass video of her beauty line featuring leading women in several fields of the country including badminton star Saina Nehwal, South actor Saina Nehwal, TV actor Jannat Zubair, YouTube star Kusha Kapila, rapper Raja Kumari among many others along with Katrina. 

Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart.. lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself...because #ItsKayToBeYou. NOW OUT IN STORES AND NYKAA.COM (link in bio) @mynykaa #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares Thank u to all the beautiful women who collaborated with me on this ... you are all truly Queens! @zoieakhtar @anaitashroffadajania @nehwalsaina @therajakumari @kushakapila @jannatzubair29 @urvashi_umrao @andreakevichusa @sanathampi @priyadarshini.96 @anugrahanatarajan @haima_simoes #Nayanthara #Appoorva #Simone

Check out the video below:

Katrina had specially thanked Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai to shoot for the video. She shared a BTS video with a caption stating, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious... forever grateful stay tuned for a campaign coming tomorrow @kaybykatrina"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Several Bollywood celebs promoted the promotional video and conveyed their wishes to Katrina for her new venture.

