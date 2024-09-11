Twitter
Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral

Sai Pallavi can be seen grooving in the viral videos from her sister's wedding.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral
Image credit:Twitter
Sai Pallavi, who turns heads with her beauty and simplicity, once again grabbed everyone's attention with her dance performance at her sister Pooja Kannan's wedding in  Tamil Nadu. Pooja recently got married to Vineeth Sivakumar in a private ceremony.

Photos and videos from the wedding are going viral on social media. In the videos, Sai can be seen dancing her heart out. She grooved to songs like Zingaat, Apsara Aali. Fans can't stop adoring her after he clip went viral.

Watch Sai Pallavi grooving: 

On the work front,will next be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Naga Chaitanya, which is set to release on December 20 this year. Meanwhile, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer partners Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra's dream project, Ramayana Trilogy is becoming bigger and better.

Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is paired opposite Ranbir as Goddess Sita, and Yash as evil king Raavana, there's another name, whose involvement can take Ramayana's cinematic adaptation to a whole new level. 

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the epic series Ramayan, recently said that Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic should not be made. Now Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the TV show, has slammed Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting as Lord Rama and Sita in the upcoming Ramayana.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sunil has said that Ranbir as Ram will be "unacceptable" to the audience. "From the poster, I liked his look. It’s very nice and since he’s so smart, he will look perfect in that role. But, I don’t know how much people will accept him as Ram. I feel that you should take someone that has no image or baggage. It works better. No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and work he ahs done. I’m sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can’t change. He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram."

Talking about Sai Pallavi, the veteran actor added, "I don’t know how she is as an actress, I have never seen any of her work. But, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced. In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect looking face, and I don’t think Sai’s face has that perfection. In Indian mindsets, all the Devis are out of this world, it should be extraordinary. I don’t know how they are going to make this actress look that attractive that Raavan would fall for her."

