Watch: Ram Charan blushes as he is called 'f***ing snack, thirst trap’, says 'I want my wife to hear this'

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, the star of RRR, is in the US currently, appearng on talk shows and at award shows in the run-up to the Oscars, where the film has been nominated. In a recent interaction with a leading international media house, Ram Charan had a rather humbling and awkward exchange as the interviewer told him that fans were calling him a ‘thirst trap’.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Ram Charan was read out a message from a fan, who had written ‘Ram Charan is a f***ing snack’. The interviewer also said that all the public reviews for the film on the site had been calling him a ‘thirst trap’. Charan visibly blushed and laughed heartily at that, saying, “Wow, I want my wife to hear this Lovely! She’ll be very proud, I think.” In urban slang, thirst trap and snack are used to describe attractive individuals and sex symbols.

In another segment of the same interview, Ram Charan spoke about the actresses that were thirst traps for him growing up. The RRR actor responded, “Thirst trap? I don’t know if I was obsessed but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the film, to the screen and I used to lock myself to the TV or the big screen. So she had something so attractive, so unconventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman.” Charan also named Catherine Zeta-Jones as someone he found attractive growing up, mentioning her appearances in The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment as influential.

The actor appeared on Good Morning America, becoming one of the few mainstream Indian actors to go on the popular talk show. Here, he spoke about RRR’s Oscar chances and more. On Friday, he will also present an award at the Hollywood Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. He is the only Indian presenter at the award ceremony.