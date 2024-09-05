Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...

Rituparna Sengupta was pushed and asked to leave by the protesters against the rape-murder case in Kolkata last night.

Renowned Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was pushed, mobbed, and forced to leave the protest against the rape-murder case in Kolkata last night. She joined the protest to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and killed, however, shockingly a group of angry people asked them to leave the protest.

The videos of the incident are going viral on social media. In one of the clips, a woman can be seen yelling at the actress and asking her to leave. Meanwhile, Rituparna can be seen trying to calm her down. While speaking to India Today, she recalled the situation and said, "I was there to express agony just like others. Suddenly, a large group appeared out of nowhere and started pushing me. They created chaos and pandemonium. They started pushing me and I tripped. They were drunk. There was a stampede-like situation."

Last night, Actress Rituparna Sengupta had visited the 'Rat Dokhol' protest to show solidarity.

But she was brutally attacked by the 'protestors'.



Who are these people wearing the masks of a protestor?

Are they really looking for justice?

— Nabarun Bhattacharya (@Nabarun204) September 5, 2024

The videos have left netizens divided on social media. One of them wrote, "Does she not have a right to express herself? She is also a woman. Does she not deserve a safe environment to protest?"

The parents of the deceased trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college of Kolkata, have claimed that the police tried to 'bribe them initially to suppress the case'. "The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations," said the doctor's father, as quoted by NDTV.

He went on to reveal that a senior police officer had offered them money when their daughter's body was handed over to them. "Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined," he added.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead and half-naked in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college on August 9, following which, the Kolkata police and the West Bengal government came under strong criticism for itshandling of the case.

The incident was also followed by multiple protests across the country, with people demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the guilty. Slogans targeting the police and the state government have been doing rounds on social media.

