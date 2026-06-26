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Watch: Rhea Chakraborty reveals her brand ‘chudail ka badla’, netizens get divided

Rhea Chakraborty spoke about her tough phase after the SSR case and how it led to the creation of her brand Chapter 2.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty reveals her brand ‘chudail ka badla’, netizens get divided
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Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about the difficult phase she went through after the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and how it eventually inspired her to start afresh. She revealed that this period shaped her mindset and even influenced the naming of her clothing brand, Chapter 2.

Brand naming ideas before chapter 2

Rhea disclosed that she thought about a few unconventional and daring options before deciding on the title Chapter 2. 'Chudail Ka Badla' (The Witch's Revenge) was one of the titles she mentioned; she claimed it was motivated by her feelings at the time.

She clarified that she had even considered creating goods based on the concept. People in her immediate vicinity, however, cautioned her against choosing a name that sounded bad. She also thought about another possibility, 'Black Sheep,' and even created bracelets bearing the moniker because she believed that society was treating her and her brother like outsiders. She ultimately chose Chapter 2, which represents a new beginning in life.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her journey

Rhea Chakraborty recently discussed her life following the significant media attention and legal issues that followed Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020 during an interview on Double Date, which was hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. She claimed that she and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, went through a really trying period following the tragedy. Showik was having trouble in her career, even though she had no acting prospects. As a result, they concentrated on starting a new business to reconstruct their lives. 

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: Imtiaz Ali’s film shows steady growth in week 2, crosses Rs 34 crore mark

Following the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty came under intense public and media scrutiny. Organisations, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), looked into her and her brother. In a drug-related matter, the NCB detained Rhea for weeks before granting her bail. Later, significant accusations against her were rejected by the Bombay High Court. Rhea was cleared in the case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report in March of the same year.

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