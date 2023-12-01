Watch: Ranveer Singh poses with Johnny Depp, calls him his 'screen idol', video goes viral

Ranveer Singh praised his screen-idol Johnny Depp after receiving and award at star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranveer Singh received an honor presented by Sharon Stone. The event boasted a star-studded guest list, featuring celebrities like Johnny Depp. Ranveer, expressing his admiration for Johnny as his inspiration, shared a moment with the renowned Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Ranveer chose an all-black ensemble for the occasion, donning a black shirt complemented by a shimmering black blazer and matching pants. As Sharon Stone took the stage to present the award to Ranveer, she began by saying, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award."

“Thank you for everything that you’ve unknowingly taught me about the craft sir. Master of transformation and versatility something that I am inspired by you” - Ranveer Singh about Johnny Depp #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/YBMr9QZ8p0 — Johnny Depp BR (@deppbrazilfc) November 30, 2023

After receiving the award, Ranveer expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and said, "I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force. They inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness, to find that moment of truth that is invaluable."

During the event, Ranveer proudly showcased his award while posing alongside Johnny Depp. He extended gratitude to Johnny Depp for being an inspiration due to his versatility in the industry. Both actors sported semi-formal black outfits, mirroring each other in their photo

Ranveer was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the world of cinema. However, he wasn't the sole recipient of this honor at the event. Joining him in receiving recognition were actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

The festival commenced on November 30, marking the beginning with the screening of Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy film, HWJN. Scheduled to run until December 9, the event anticipates the participation of numerous renowned celebrities from around the world. Regarding Ranveer, Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, had previously mentioned in a statement reported by Variety, “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah. We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”