Watch: Ram Charan, Upasana Koindela flaunt big smile as they make first appearance with their 'mega princess'

Ram Charan and Upasana Koindela make first appearance with baby daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana Koindela are one of the most popular couples in the south. The couple have been married for 11 years now and recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby daughter. The actor was seen heading home with his wife and daughter as they got discharged from the hospital. The pics have gone viral and fans can't stop gushing about it.

On Friday, Ram Charan and Upasana Koindela made their first appearance with their newborn and posed for the paps outside the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad where their daughter was born. The couple got a grand welcome as they stepped out of the hospital. They were welcomed with a rain of rose petals. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim and Upasana was also seen doing a white printed dress. Ram Charan held his baby daughter in his arms as he flashed a big smile with his wife to the paps who were waiting outside the hospital to greet the couple. South paparazzi Kamlesh Nand shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Welcome #megaprincess"

The photos of the couple's first appearance with their daughter went viral on social media and fans cannot keep calm. Fans also shared the video of the actor interacting with the media for the first time since his daughter's birth. According to a fan's translation, the actor was heard thanking his well-wishers for the blessings and when asked who her daughter resembles, the actor replied, "Obviously me."

Earlier, Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi also expressed his happiness on the actor's daughter's birth and said, "Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in the Telugu language political action thriller which is scheduled to release this year. The actor's first look poster released on his birthday as already impressed fans and left them curious.