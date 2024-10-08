Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

In a surprising clip, Rakhi is seen throwing a chair on stage before walking out of a show.

Rakhi Sawant recently made a special guest appearance on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent and the photos and videos featuring her alongside Samay and the other judges have been widely shared on social media.

Some social media users speculated that the scene might have been scripted. A user present during the shoot in Delhi reported on Tuesday (October 8) that Rakhi had a heated argument with comedian Maheep Singh.

Reacting to the viral video, the user commented, "I attended the 3.30 episode and the show started 45 mins late. When the curtains were taken off, Rakhi Sawant entered the show saying 'Maheep ji mere undergarments chura ke bhag gaye thay' to which Maheep replied 'Toh wapas bhi toh de diye thay. At this point we knew it's gonna be wild 3 hours and sure they were. throughout the 3.30 show Rakhi kept calling Maheep Buddhe and all dadaji jokes to a point where Maheep ji stopped replying for the first of the episode. But then later kept giving back replies."

He added, "Balraj eventually moderated well but was cut off by Rakhi often to which no one else in the panel said anything. Samay was being him & Solanki was just churning more reaction from Rakhi. In the end, Samay said briefing dena padega & this happened in the 7.30 show."

Meanwhile, Rakhi, who is now settled in Dubai, entertains her fans with videos on Instagram. Known as the 'controversy queen,' she often makes headlines. In May 2024, she underwent surgery for a tumor in her uterus and has been in the news recently due to her divorce from her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani.