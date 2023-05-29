Watch: Rakhi Sawant knocks Vicky Kaushal off his feet while dancing to Katrina Kaif's hit song at IIFA

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant and Vicky Kaushal dance to Katrina Kaif's song| Photo: Twitter

At the IIFA award ceremony conducted over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on Katrina Kaif's superhit song Chikni Chameli and Sheila ki Jawaani.

The video of them dancing at the award ceremony went viral on social media. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen dancing and singing along with Vicky Kaushal.

In another video, Rakhi Sawant is seen almost knocking Vicky Kaushal with the train of her gown. The ceremony featured performances by several stars including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to sheila ki jawani pic.twitter.com/Upe806OAc0 — celina (@bollyvfx1) May 27, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the ceremony together, promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky and Sara's romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on June 2.