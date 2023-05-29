Search icon
Watch: Rakhi Sawant knocks Vicky Kaushal off his feet while dancing to Katrina Kaif's hit song at IIFA

Rakhi Sawant, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan dances to Katrina Kaif's superhit song Chikani Chameli and Sheila ki Jawani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant and Vicky Kaushal dance to Katrina Kaif's song| Photo: Twitter

At the IIFA award ceremony conducted over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on Katrina Kaif's superhit song Chikni Chameli and Sheila ki Jawaani. 

The video of them dancing at the award ceremony went viral on social media. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen dancing and singing along with Vicky Kaushal. 

In another video, Rakhi Sawant is seen almost knocking Vicky Kaushal with the train of her gown. The ceremony featured performances by several stars including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Read: Dipika Kakar says she wants to quit acting and 'live life as a housewife and mother', fans debate if it's 'regressive'

 

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the ceremony together, promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky and Sara's romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
