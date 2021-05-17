Watch: Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai's soothing video will wipe away your Monday blues

On Sunday, Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai took to their Instagram pages and teased fans with a few photos. With their posts, they made them lose their calm and impatient to know what's happening between both the artists. Now, Rahul and Rashami shared an Instagram reel giving a glimpse into their professional collaboration in the form of a music video. In the short video, both are seen twinning in black and swaying in a beautiful tune.

Rahul is seen in a Pathani look wearing a black kurta while Rashami donned a beautiful black Anarkali suit. The singer and 'Bigg Boss 14' runner-up croons the heartwarming song and people can't stop gushing over him.

While sharing the video, Vaidya wrote, "Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love. @imrashamidesai @dieppj."

Whereas Rashami captioned it as "Keep falling in LOVE... @rahulvaidyarkv @dieppj #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #diva #instagood #rashamians #music #love #rythamicrashami #immagical."

Currently, Rahul is in Cape Town where he has participated in the adventure-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. His fellow contestants include celebrities namely Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh."

Talking about Rashami, the actor featured in several music videos after her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13' including 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri'. In the video, she featured alongside Shaheer Sheikh and Sana Saeed. While the song is sung by Palash Muchhal and Amit Mishra.