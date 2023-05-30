Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on first death anniversary during his US concert

Rahat Fatehi Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary

Pakistani Qawali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who is known for singing Bollywood hits like singing hit Bollywood songs such as Mann ki lagan Jiya dhadak dhadak Bol na halke halke and Dagabaaz re, pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary.

During one of his concerts in the US, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Punjabi Singer and the video of the concert went viral on social media.

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh. The singer was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like So High Same Beef The Last Ride, Just Listen, and 295.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moose Wala. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek justice for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur. Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala breathed his last on May 29, 2022. The Punjabi singer’s demise left the entire nation in a state of shock. The singer who enjoyed a huge fan following, left his fans in heartbroken. After the demise, several celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and others have paid tribute to the late singer. Two weeks after his song The last ride came out which was a tribute to legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, who met the same fate as Sidhu, the singer was assassinated. He was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others. The singer is still remembered by his loyal fans.

(With inputs from PTI)

