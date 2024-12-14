Allu Arjun's family members including father Allu Arvind and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy came to receive him at Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday has been released from Chanchalguda Central Jail following being granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. His father Allu Aravind and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy were outside the jail during his release.

Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy said," They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released...", he told ANI.

The actor was arrested and spent a night in prison in connection with a fatal stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2. The stampede, triggered by the actor's appearance at the Sandhya Theatre, resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to her nine-year-old son. The actor was arrested on Friday from his Jubilee Hills home. The actor alleged that the police had entered his bedroom to take him into custody.

A local court initially ordered Allu Arjun to be held in 14-day remand, and he was taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail. However, the Telangana High Court intervened and ordered his release, citing his right to liberty. The court stated that Allu Arjun's celebrity status did not justify his detention.

Hyderabad Police had previously filed a case against Allu Arjun, 41, and others, including his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre, in connection with the stampede that occurred at the theatre. However, in a surprising turn of events, the husband of the woman who lost her life in the stampede has withdrawn his complaint, which was the basis for the case. In a video widely shared on social media, the husband, Bhaskar, stated that he had not anticipated the actor's arrest when he filed the complaint.