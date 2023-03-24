Search icon
Watch Priyanka Chopra’s hilarious reaction as fan throws her bra at Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reacted in the coolest way possible when a fan threw bra at Nick Jonas in a concert

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often give major couple goals by the way they look at each, talk about each other, and support each other. The duo tied the knot on December 1, 2018, after dating for a while. The couple recently welcomed their first child and stepped into the journey of parenthood. The actress is often seen attending her husband’s concerts and an old video from one such concert went viral where Priyanka Chopra caught the bra a fan threw at her husband in excitement.

In an old viral video from the Jonas Brothers concert in the U.S.A, which was attended by the Jonas family and Priyanka Chopra, a fan threw a white bra as Nick Jonas was leaving the concert and Priyanka Chopra picked up the undergarment hilariously and waved back at the fan with a smile. The actress later even shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass it along! LOL.” Priyanka being the coolest also tagged her husband in the story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra impressed everyone with the trailer of Citadel and fans can’t wait to see her in the new avatar. Talking about her character Nadia, the actress said, “Nadia is a complex woman. She bears the weight of the world — as most women do. She doesn’t like to show her real feelings and weaknesses. She’s the toughest one in the room. She’s always making decisions, ensuring everyone gets home safely. And then you see her vulnerabilities when she’s alone, and I felt the burden of her character. It was just so much fun for me to chew into.”

Other than this, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee le Zara which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar has already started scouting the location in Rajasthan as he shared a picture on his Twitter. Fans are excited to see the trio on screen for the first time.

