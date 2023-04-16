Watch: Prabhas-starrer Prasanth Neel film Salaar to release in two parts, villain Devaraj confirms

Prabhas on a poster of Salaar

Salaar, the pan-India action film starring Prabhas, is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film is helmed by Prasanth Neel of KGF-fame and a lot has been speculated about it’s plot, release, and cast. Now, one thing has been confirmed. As speculated earlier, Salaar is indeed releasing in two parts, something that Neel had earlier dismissed.

Salaar, a Telugu film, also stars Shruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from them, several other actors from various film industries play supporting roles in the mega-budget film. One of them is Kannada character actor Devaraj. The actor himself revealed this in a recent interview with Suman TV.

During the interview, when asked if he was appearing in a Telugu film anytime soon, the actor named Salaar. As the interviewer asked him to reveal some details about his character, Devaraj said in Telugu, “I cannot say much about my character right now. But not much will be revealed in the first part. There is more of me in the second part.” This seems to confirm the rumours that Salaar is a two-parter. Earlier, Prasanth Neel had responded to such reports saying that if the film was a two-parter, it will be announced when the time is right. He neither confirmed, nor denied it though.

With a Rs 200-crore budget and reported wide release, Salaar is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. The film also stars Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Apart from Telugu, it will be released in dubbed Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions as well.

Given Prabhas’ popularity in the north as well as the blockbuster numbers done by Neel’s previous film KGF Chapter 2, a lot is being expected of Salaar in terms of pan-India box office performance. Salaar is set to release in theatres on September 28.