Watch: Pakistani actress Meera calls Arshad Nadeem 'cricketer' in viral video, says 'bahut acchi cricket kheli'

In the viral clip, Pakistani actress Meera can be heard calling Olympic 2024 champion Arshad Nadeem 'cricketer'.

Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan gave his country a reason to celebrate by winning the nation's first Olympic gold medal in Paris. This moment was very special for Pakistan as Arshad finally achieved what no athlete had managed to do for years.

From the glamour world to cricket celebrities, everyone in Pakistan is congratulating Arshad Nadeem. Pakistan last won a medal at the 1992 Olympics, so the winning moment was very emotional for the country.

Meanwhile, a video of veteran Pakistani actress Meera has gone viral on social media. In the throwback video, Meera can be heard congratulating Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, referring to him as a cricketer during an interview.

In the three-year-old clip of actress Meera mistakenly calling javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem a cricketer and saying 'bahut accha cricket khela'. Arshad Nadeem has been receiving luxurious gifts from renowned people since he won the historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8.

Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province also visited the hometown of Arshad Nadeem, Mian Channu. She reached Arshad’s village by helicopter to personally congratulate and reward him for his remarkable achievement - a gold medal victory and setting a new record in the javelin throw at the Olympic Games.

The Punjab CM has already presented a reward of Rs 10 crore to Nadeem. She also announced to gift of a brand new Honda Civic car to the Olympic champion.

A welcome ceremony was held for Arshad Nadeem, where he received the keys to a brand-new Honda Civic. This car is very special because it comes with a number plate that reads 'PAK-9297'.

Interestingly, this is because Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics with a record throw of 92.97 metre.

