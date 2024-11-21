Ahead of their wedding on December 4, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen with the former's family at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Ahead of their wedding, the couple joined Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna and step mother Amala Paul at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, November 21.

In a video from the festival, Nagarjuna is seen inviting his son Naga Chaitanya and to-be daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala to join him for a family photo. The video has been shared by the paparazzo Snehkumar Zala on his Instagram account. He also added the hashtag for the couple #SoChay.

Meanwhile, the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in grand style with a star-studded opening ceremony and dazzling event on November 20. Bhumi Pednekar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boman Irani, Neetu Chandra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukesh Chhabra and several other celebrities attended the same.

The festival was inaugurated at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium with rich tributes being paid to four icons of Indian cinema - Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in their centenary birth years. The legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao is Nagarjuna's father and Naga Chaitanya's grandfather.

After the opening ceremony, the Australian film The Better Man was screened. Directed by Michael Gracey, the movie is a cinematic tribute to resilience, fame, and the extraordinary life of British pop legend Robbie Williams.

The festival will feature 19 world and international premiers, 43 Asian premiers, and 109 Indian Premiers during the eight-day event to be held in Panaji. The 55th edition of the IFFI is taking place in Goa till November 28.

