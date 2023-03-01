Watch: Naga Shaurya comes to the rescue of woman being assaulted by boyfriend on road, fans call him 'real hero'

Naga Shaurya

Telugu star Naga Shaurya had a moment of real life heroism recently when he intervened as a man assaulted his girlfriend in public view. A video shared by a fan, which has since gone viral, shows Shaurya interrupting the fight and holding the man by his hand angrily as he walks up. The video has managed gto impress netizens, who have praised Shaurya for his gesture.

Sharing the video on Twitter on Tuesday night, a fan wrote, “#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road. #TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning before his eyes.” The video shows Shaurya confront a man who is holding a sobbing woman by his arm. As he tells him not to hit her, the man begins to walk away. Shaurya holds him by his arm to stop him and repeats the warning. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your girlfriend, it doesn’t mean you can behave like this. Say sorry to her,” he says.

All this is happening on a busy road as cars pass by. A few onlookers then crowd around them before the video cuts abruptly. The video was shot on Tuesday in Hyderabad as per reports. Shaurya stopped his car on the busy road after he spootted a man hitting a woman. On learning the two were dating, he warned the man and asked him to apologise to the woman.

Reacting to the video, fans praised Shaurya standing up for the woman. “Found a good citizen after ages,” read a tweet in response to the video. Others called him a ‘real hero’ for standing up for someone when it really mattered. Many netizens also criticised the girl, who seemed to be siding with the guy who assaulted her.