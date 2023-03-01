Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Naga Shaurya comes to the rescue of woman being assaulted by boyfriend on road, fans call him 'real hero'

Naga Shaurya intervened after he spotted a man hitting a woman on a Hyderabad road. The video has since gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Watch: Naga Shaurya comes to the rescue of woman being assaulted by boyfriend on road, fans call him 'real hero'
Naga Shaurya

Telugu star Naga Shaurya had a moment of real life heroism recently when he intervened as a man assaulted his girlfriend in public view. A video shared by a fan, which has since gone viral, shows Shaurya interrupting the fight and holding the man by his hand angrily as he walks up. The video has managed gto impress netizens, who have praised Shaurya for his gesture.

Sharing the video on Twitter on Tuesday night, a fan wrote, “#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road. #TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning before his eyes.” The video shows Shaurya confront a man who is holding a sobbing woman by his arm. As he tells him not to hit her, the man begins to walk away. Shaurya holds him by his arm to stop him and repeats the warning. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your girlfriend, it doesn’t mean you can behave like this. Say sorry to her,” he says.

All this is happening on a busy road as cars pass by. A few onlookers then crowd around them before the video cuts abruptly. The video was shot on Tuesday in Hyderabad as per reports. Shaurya stopped his car on the busy road after he spootted a man hitting a woman. On learning the two were dating, he warned the man and asked him to apologise to the woman.

Reacting to the video, fans praised Shaurya standing up for the woman. “Found a good citizen after ages,” read a tweet in response to the video. Others called him a ‘real hero’ for standing up for someone when it really mattered. Many netizens also criticised the girl, who seemed to be siding with the guy who assaulted her.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.