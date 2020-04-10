Watch: Kavita Krishnamurthy urges people to break the chain and stay safe by crooning beautiful song

Every artist in the world is turning towards their art during the pandemic and making their fans entertained virtually. Many have been hosting online concerts, antakshari to keep fans not feel aloof and boost their morale during the lockdown. Amidst that, veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam crooned a beautiful song for fellow countrymen to pray for well being during the fight against coronavirus.

The link for the video was shared by the official Twitter page of MyGovtIndia. The tweet read as "Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam devotes a beautiful song to her fellow countrymen and to the world. She urges all to come together to break the chain & pray for the well being in our fight against the pandemic. #PositiveHarmonies #IndiaFightsCorona".

Check out the tweet and the video below:

Meanwhile, Kavita has been singing in many languages namely Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Bengali, Assamese, Konkani, Odiya and has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has reportedly recorded about 25,000 songs.

The singer is married to L. Subramaniam, who is the veteran violinist. Her popular songs include in the movies namely 1942: A Love Story, Yaraana, Agni Sakshi, Bhairavi, Khamoshi, Mr India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karma, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Khal Nayak, Bombay to name a few.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, some of the biggest names from Indian music including Asha Bhonsle, S P Balasubramaniam and K J Yesudas are joining hands for a series of virtual concerts to express their solidarity with the people working at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.