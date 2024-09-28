Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

In a viral post, Indian actress Karisma Kapoor recreated her famous dance number, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, with Zaheer Iqbal on India’s Best Dancer Season 4.

In a viral post, Indian actress Karisma Kapoor recreated her famous dance number, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, with Zaheer Iqbal on India’s Best Dancer Season 4. Iqbal was invited on the with wife Sonakshi Sinha as special guests.

In reaction to this dance, Sonakshi, looking beautiful in red and wearing sindoor, beamed with joy as she watched the duo dance on stage.

Watch the video here:

In one of the past episodes, Karisma grabbed headlines by paying tribute to veteran actor Zeenat Aman and dancing to "Dum Maaro Dum."

Watch the video here:

India's Best Dancer 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

It is the fourth season and premiered on July 13 2024 on Sony Entertainment Television. This season is being judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Karishma Kapoor and hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.