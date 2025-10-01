Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'

Malaika Arora and Karan Johar dropped a reel, leaving netizens puzzled. Is it for their new movie, new series, or something else?

When two popular celebs come together, something seismic is bound to happen. On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Malaika Arora sent social media into overdrive with a short, intriguing teaser. Karan and Malaika shared a quirky teaser on Instagram, in which they are seen on a spontaneous call with each other, teasing with the words “Kaching Kaching”. The video ends with Karan Johar turning to the camera and asking, “Wanna know what the Kaching is all about? Stay tuned.”

Netizens' reaction to their possible collaboration

With the cryptic call, playful banter, and the phrase “Kaching Kaching,” Karan and Malaika have triggered a wave of speculation that’s taken over timelines across platforms. Several netizens reacted to their reel and dropped their speculations. A netizen wrote, "It’s catching up with friends." Another netizen wrote, "I value how the contrast comes together; the design feels subtly clean. It reads clean and confident." One of the netizens wrote, "I know your IGT is really Kaching by someone." An internet user wrote, "But Karan Johar is already slaying."

The cryptic banter sets the tone for something exciting on the horizon, without giving away much. Is it the signal of a disruptive new collaboration? An advertisement? A venture that fuses glamour, fashion, entertainment and business? Or something else?

While they remain tight-lipped, the chatter online points to a reveal of massive proportions. What is clear, however, is that the cryptic post has already done its job, sparking intrigue and fuelling conversations. As per our reports, Malaika and Karan are uniting for a new, unique show. The official announcement is expected soon. Karan and Malaika have last collaborated for the latter's web series, Moving in with Malaika. Before that, they were also part of India's Got Talent as judges. Now it will be interesting to see what's cooking between Karan and Malaika.