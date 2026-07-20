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Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the CJP protest near Parliament, saying the government should not be 'arm-twisted' by demonstrations. She said Parliament is the right place to discuss issues.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the CJP protest near Parliament on Monday, saying demonstrations should not be used to 'arm-twist' the government. She said Parliament is the right place to discuss public issues, not street protests.

What Kangana said

During the Monsoon Session on July 20, Kangana told reporters outside Parliament that disruptive protests are unacceptable. 'Our Parliamentary sessions are meant specifically for us to discuss all issues in an extensive and detailed manner and to raise relevant questions,' she stated. The elected administration has the right to rule without interference from protests, she continued. It is improper to make a commotion, cause disturbances and protest in this way. It is the people's right to choose how to administer the administration they have elected, according to Kangana.

'If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,' she continued. This type of arm-twisting is unacceptable; you cannot force the government to choose who should be fired and who should be kept.'Kangana also connected politics and culture to the problem. 'Gradually, everyone will seek refuge in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sanatan culture because this is our own culture, whereas everything else has been borrowed from the rest of the world,' she added.

Also read: Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'

CJP protest and Police action

The protests associated with the CJP intensified near Parliament during the Monsoon Session, leading demonstrators to attempt a march despite a heavy police presence. While the CJP alleged that police carried out a lathi-charge, the Delhi Police refuted this claim. Tear gas was ultimately used to disperse the crowd, as authorities had previously denied permission for the march and cautioned against unauthorized gatherings towards Parliament.

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