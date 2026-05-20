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Watch: Jr NTR reacts angrily after security misbehaves with fans outside his home in Hyderabad

Fans gathered outside Jr NTR’s Hyderabad home late on May 20 to celebrate his birthday, but amid the excitement, the actor was also seen getting upset.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 20, 2026, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Jr NTR reacts angrily after security misbehaves with fans outside his home in Hyderabad
Image credit: Instagram
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A large number of fans waited outside Jr NTR’s residence past midnight hoping to see the actor on his 43rd birthday. The superstar eventually stepped out to greet everyone, waving at fans from behind barricades while security tried to control the crowd.

During the interaction, a video surfaced online showing Jr NTR seemingly losing patience with one of his guards after fans were pushed back while trying to move closer to him.

“All this chaos happened because of you,” the actor appeared to tell the security personnel in the now-viral clip. The moment quickly caught attention online, with many fans praising Jr NTR for reacting to the situation and showing concern towards the crowd gathered outside his house.

Videos from outside his house go viral

Clips from the midnight celebrations have been widely shared across social media, showing fans cheering loudly as the actor acknowledged them. Jr NTR kept his look simple for the night, wearing a black T-shirt paired with jeans while interacting with supporters.

Many social media users called the gesture “sweet” and appreciated the actor for stepping out despite the heavy crowd and late-night chaos.

Dragon glimpse unveiled on birthday

On the work front, the makers of Dragon unveiled the first glimpse of the film as a birthday surprise for fans. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film presents Jr NTR in an intense action-heavy role set against a violent backdrop linked to the opium trade.

The teaser features explosive visuals, gunfights and a rugged setting that reminded viewers of films like Salaar and K.G.F.

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