Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and World Cup team dance to ‘Uyi Amma’ at Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet night

After winning the World Cup, Smriti Mandhana has been captivating fans with glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies with director Palash Muchhal. The couple was supposed to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, but the wedding has been postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack.

In earlier celebrations, they would celebrate with lush Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, followed by a dreamy sangeet. One viral fan-video shows the soon-to-be bride lip-syncing to “Tenu Leke” (from Salaam-e-Ishq), placing a garland around Palash’s neck, and then dancing in sync.

The clip begins with Smriti entering the frame, lip-syncing to the song's meaningful lyrics, then placing a garland around her groom's neck, and finally creating a stunning moment by matching steps.

Watch the video here:

As the wedding celebrations are in full swing, social media is abuzz with emotional moments and sweet glimpses from the celebrations.

In another video, the bride-to-be's best friends, including fellow cricketers Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, and a few others, performed a heart-touching dance to Arijit Singh's song "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They proved that their strong bond extends beyond the cricket stadium and won hearts.

Shreyanka Patil also shared a teaser of her full performance on Instagram, captioning it, "Here's the teaser, friends. The full video is coming soon." The girls were seen dancing to the song "Oye Amma" with Rasha Thadani's hook steps.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's duet dance to the song "Agar Main Kahun" from the film Lakshya, their candid conversation reminded fans of the charm of Alka Yagnik, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Udit Narayan. They even transcended Bollywood, leaving fans reminiscing about Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's on-screen chemistry.

In another clip, the cricketer can be seen dedicating the heartwarming line from "Yeh Tune Kya Kiya" to the man of his dreams. And truly, it's truly magical. From guests dancing with the would-be couple to their romantic gestures for each other, Smriti and Palash's star-studded sangeet ceremony was filled with many romantic moments.

For the sangeet ceremony, Smriti chose a dazzling gown and looked absolutely stunning. She matched her look with diamond accessories and glamorous makeup. Palash wore an all-black avatar with a cute bow for his bride-to-be.

