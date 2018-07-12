Headlines

Watch: Hina Khan looks sizzling hot in the teaser of her first Punjabi video

The teaser of Hina Khan's first Punjabi video is out, and the actress is stealing the show

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 04:06 PM IST

Popular TV actress Hina Khan will soon be seen in a Punjabi video, titled Bhasoodi, whose teaser is out!

Bhasoodi, Hina's first Punjabi video, also happens to be the first project of the diva after her exit from the show Bigg Boss 11

In the teaser of the song, Hina looks sizzling in a fringed denim jacket teamed with matching shorts and a half bun. 

Thigh high boots and a pair of glares finish off the ensemble. In one of the stills, we see the bahu of Hindi television, showing off her thumkas

She is wearing a pink slit skirt and a crop top. 

Vividly, we can witness an overwhelming love for pink in the song!

 

Hina too shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, " Here’s the teaser of #Bhasoodi ! 5 days to go for the song launch!"

 

 

The number has been crooned by Sonu Thukral and composed by Preet Hundal. Directed by Robby Singh, the video has been shot in Patiala.

It is interesting to note that singer Sonu Thukral, who is known for his Haryanvi and Punjabi songs, is a huge fan of Hina Khan and approached her to do the project with him. 

As far as Hina is concerned, the actress is in an experimental mode and will soon be seen in a short film, titled Smart Phone, which also stars Kunal Roy Kapur. 

Hina Khan ruled the small screens for eight long years in the lead role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

She was the finalist of Bigg Boss season 11 and remained one of the most talked-about contestants of the show. 

