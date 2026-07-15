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Watch: Guru Randhawa reunites with Kiran Bajwa after Sirra for Punjabi hip-hop track SIX

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Watch: Guru Randhawa reunites with Kiran Bajwa after Sirra for Punjabi hip-hop track SIX

SIX reunites Guru Randhawa with singer Kiran Bajwa, with whom he has previously collaborated on songs such as Sirra from the Without Prejudice album and SHKINI.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Watch: Guru Randhawa reunites with Kiran Bajwa after Sirra for Punjabi hip-hop track SIX
Kiran Bajwa and Guru Randhawa
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Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has released his new single, SIX, marking his first full-fledged venture into hip-hop. The track, which dropped on Wednesday, July 15, across streaming platforms, sees the singer move away from his signature commercial Punjabi pop sound and experiment with a blend of Punjabi music and hip-hop influences. SIX reunites Randhawa with singer Kiran Bajwa, with whom he has previously collaborated on songs such as Sirra from the Without Prejudice album and SHKINI. While Randhawa takes on a more rap-driven style, Bajwa lends her vocals to the song's chorus.

Known for chartbusters like High Rated Gabru, Patola and Lahore, Randhawa has been one of the most prominent names in Punjabi pop music over the last decade. In SIX, he combines Punjabi lyricism with elements commonly associated with hip-hop, including trap-inspired beats and bass-heavy production. The song revolves around themes of ambition, perseverance and success. Its title draws inspiration from cricket terminology, using the idea of hitting a six as a metaphor for achievement and staying ahead in the game.

Speaking about the track, Randhawa said, "I've always loved hip-hop culture, but I wanted to blend it authentically with our native Punjabi vibe. SIX is about hitting it out of the park. It’s about the grind, the focus and the mindset it takes to stay at the top. Having Kiran Bajwa back on a track with me made this sonic shift feel natural. We’ve built a specific musical trust and this track represents the next step in our collaborative journey."

Bajwa said the duo wanted to create a track that balanced intensity with celebration. "When Guru Randhawa and I first started working on the concept for SIX, we knew we wanted something that felt both gritty and triumphant. Our past collaborations were about lifestyle and energy, but this one is about pure drive. It’s a side of Guru his fans haven't seen before and it’s meant for anyone out there who is winning," she said.

The song has also been released with an accompanying music video featuring a neo-noir visual style and performance-based sequences. SIX, released under Warner Music India, is currently available on major streaming platforms.

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Watch: Guru Randhawa reunites with Kiran Bajwa after Sirra for Punjabi hip-hop track SIX
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