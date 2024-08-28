Watch: 'Groom' Naga Chaitanya grooves in his 'baraat' days after engagement with Sobhita; know truth behind viral video

Naga Chaitanya's video waving at fans while arriving with 'baraat' went viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya recently grabbed headlines as he got engaged with longtime beau and actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Their pictures from engagement went viral on social media. The actor has obce again created a stir in social media with the viral video of his 'baraat'.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo shared a video of Naga Chaitanya dressed as a groom in a white sherwani and wearing black goggles, traveling in a car decorated with flowers. There are people dancing infront of his car on dhol beats giving 'baraat' vibes. Not only this, the actor is seen waving at the cameras and flaunting his smile.

The video went viral on social media with fans asking if he is going to get married to Sobhita just days after their engagement. One of the comments read, "But they got engaged a few days ago? Are they getting married this weekend?" Another user wrote, "What is happening?” Another wrote, “Is he getting married?"

However, according to Times Now, the video is actually a dress rehearsal for an event to endorse an Indian ethnic clothing brand Tasva in Hyderabad. Talking about the same, Naga Chaitanya told the portal that it was planned by the brand and it worked out very well. He said, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

He further talked about what he wants his wedding (with Sobhita Dhulipala) to be like. “Marriage is always to have people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be,” he explained. When asked when and where his marriage would be held, and whether it would be a destination wedding, he replied, “We haven’t thought about it (wedding date) anything yet and shall let everyone know soon.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the movie Thandel which also stars Sai Pallavi and Sundip Ved in key roles. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 20.

