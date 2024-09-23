Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

In the viral videos from recent concert, Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran can be seen performing together

Diljit Dosanjh surprised his fans when he welcomed a surprise guest during his live concert in Birmingham. Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Indian pop star's concert, videos from the concert are now doing rounds on social media.

In the viral videos, Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran can be seen performing together. On Monday, Diljit and Ed took to their Instagram and shared joint reels. In the clips, Diljit can be seen performing in an all-white outfit at his Birmingham concert, showcasing his signature Punjabi flair. He then announced, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye” (Ed Sheeran has arrived).

Sharing the reel, Ed wrote, "Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me !" While Diljit captioned the post, "@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night LOVE & RESPECT Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar."

Ed strummed his guitar and sang his hit song The Shape of You, later Diljit joined him and surprised everyone by performing a mashup of The Shape of You and Naina from the recently released Bollywood comedy Crew. They sang together while sitting and ended their performance with a warm hug.

Fans also expressed their happiness, one of them wrote, 'Thank you for the inspiration you bring to many generations what a show tonight….Punjabiyan deh naal Ed Sheeran aagaya oye !" The second person commented, "My first ever concert and I'm speechless! You are simply the best of the best!! It was an amazing night that I and my daughters will never forget."

The third person commented, "Honestly you have made our evening so special my little nephew loved the show .. what a surprise when Ed came out .. you smashed .. may you always stay blessed." The fourth one said, "The show was unbelievable and the surprise guest was outstanding. The whole evening is one we will never forget. Thank you to all."