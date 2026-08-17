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Watch: Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copy Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step at Mirzapur event, netizens say, 'Gen Z se influence...'

At a Mirzapur event, Divyendu and Ali Fazal teased Ravi Kishan by secretly copying his viral Gucci step. Ravi caught them, laughed and they all danced together.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

Watch: Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copy Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step at Mirzapur event, netizens say, 'Gen Z se influence...'
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Behind him, Ravi Kishan saw Ali Fazal and Divyendu, his Mirzapur co-stars, doing his popular Gucci step. The amusing incident, which occurred during a Mirzapur: The Movie promotional event, swiftly gained popularity on social media.

The viral moment at the Mirzapur event

On the red carpet, videos from the event show Ravi Kishan performing his trademark Gucci dance move with a photographer. Later, he hugged the photographer before entering. He turned to see Ali Fazal and Divyendu silently mimicking the identical move behind his back. Ravi started laughing as soon as he saw them. Before long, the three of them began dancing to the popular routine.

Bollywood Society and Bollywood Flash, two fan accounts, posted the video on Instagram. It was described by fans as an enjoyable Mirzapur reunion. Following a recent interview, Ravi's Gucci step became viral. It has been recreated on reels and memes by numerous creators.

Ravi Kishan on becoming a meme star

One of the celebs who gets the most memes on the internet is Ravi Kishan. His slip-ups, such as "Jaldi The Late" and "Home From Work," became well-known memes. He also frequently shares clips from his podcasts, such as the "Money Follows My Brother" moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ravi recently told News18 Showsha that he likes it. "This is me, therefore I like it! Al Pacino, Mr Bachchan, Balraj Sahni, Shah Rukh Khan, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Presley are among my ancestors. He remarked, "Itni saare log mere sharir mein naachte gaate rehte hain." "Main itni fusions deta rehta hoon ki yeh desh aisa deewana hee rehga," he continued. I'm the same guy who said, "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa," twenty years ago.

Also read: Who was Ananya Raj? Actress passes away at 35 after year of 'physical and mental discomfort', know what family said

Netizens reaction

The video quickly went viral and fans flooded the comments with memes and jokes. One user wrote, "Literally bro is real owner of this song," while another teased, "Yahi thi bhai ki 'desh ki duty'." Some praised the dance saying, "No one can match these steps" and "Tohar lehenga utha De remote Se," while others had fun at Ravi Kishan's expense with comments like, "Genz se influence hokar dress bhi pahan liya," "Ye MP kaise bann gya?" and "Spain nhi ban pa rha kudh ka spain m rehta h."

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