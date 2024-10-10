Diljit Dosanjh pays an emotional tribute to Ratan Tata by pausing his Germany concert.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy making his fans groove during his worldwide Dil-Luminati tour. The singer and actor was performing in Germany when he got the news of Ratan Tata's death and he paused his concert mid-way to pay an emotional tribute to the industrialist.

In a video shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team, the singer and actor can be seen talking about Ratan Tata and mourning his death with an emotional tribute. He addressed the crowd in Punjabi and Hindi and said, "You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and I pay tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. However much I read or heard about him, I don't remember him speaking ill of anyone. He always worked hard, did good work, and helped people."

He further talked about the lessons learned from the late Ratan Tata's life and added, “Yahi zindagi hai (This is life). If we can learn something from his life, it is that we need to work hard, think good, and help others. Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye woh (He lived his life without blemish).”

Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86 in a hospital in Mumbai on October 9. From SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra, many Indian celebrities shared their heartfelt condolences on the industrialist's death.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has been performing in the US and Europe and will soon bring his Dil-Luminati tour to India as well. He will be performing in cities including Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Lucknow, Pune and others. The tour is set to kick off on October 26 from Delhi. The craze for the singer among the Indian audience is unmatchable as the tickets for the concert got sold out within minutes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.