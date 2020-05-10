Watch: David Warner lip-syncs Mahesh Babu's famous 'Pokiri' dialogue on TikTok

Australian cricketer David Warner, ever since he joined TikTok has been making waves by dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues. The cricketer today posted a video of perfectly lip-syncing to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, David wrote, "Guess the movie? I tried every one. Good luck (sic)." For the uninformed, the dialogue which goes "I don’t listen to myself when I commit" is from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Before this, David and his wife Candice were seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Overwhelmed by the reach of the video, Allu Arjun thanked Warner for shaking a leg to his song. The film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo had marked the third time collaboration of Arjun and Trivikram and is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

The film also featured Bollywood actress Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance marked her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades as she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies. SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod did the cinematography. On the work front, Allu Arjun will next team up with director Sukumar for a project titled Pushpa. It will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project will mark Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.