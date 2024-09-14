Twitter
Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

Osama Bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza still alive, leading Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, planning attacks on...: Report

Meet IAS Simi Kiran, who cracked IIT and UPSC in same year, she was inspired by...

US Presidential race: Donald Trump says he would reconsider holding another debate with Kamala Harris if 'he gets in...'

Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Darshan shows middle finger to media, controversial video of Renukaswamy murder accused goes viral

Murder accused Darshan was taken out of his cell on Thursday to spend 30 minutes with his wife Vijayalakshmi, and his brother Dinakar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:38 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Darshan shows middle finger to media, controversial video of Renukaswamy murder accused goes viral
Darshan showing middle finger to media (Image credit: Twitter)
TRENDING NOW

Kannada actor Darshan, who is in jail for his involvement in the murder case of his fan Renuka Swamy, recently caused a stir. While leaving his cell to meet his family, Darshan showed the middle finger to the media. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Darshan was taken out of his cell on Thursday to spend 30 minutes with his wife Vijayalakshmi, and his brother Dinakar. In addition, Darshan’s lawyers were given a separate time slot to review the charge sheet filed last week.

Darshan’s wife had also visited him in jail earlier. After her previous visit, she asked fans to remain calm and said, "Call for all our Celebrities – You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds and he is sure that he will be part of your prayers." 

She added, "We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead. I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari. Request your support in these hard times. Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph." 

This has sparked a lot of criticism from the public as they feel Vijayalakshmi shouldn't party while her husband is facing serious legal issues. Meanwhile, her fans defended her, one of them wrote, "Commenting on Vijayalakshmi only shows your cheap mindset. Vijayalakshmi has always been a backbone for Darshan, even today she is standing with her husband when everyone is against him. Rarely you find such partners."

Darshan admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor allegedly killed by Darshan and his aides for sending obscene messages to his partner Pavithra Gowda, but claimed that he was informed about the victim's death later, according to his 20-page statement mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the police probing the case.

In the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court on September 4, Darshan has provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang.

"I hit him hard with my hand and kicked him on the head with my leg. Then I called Pavithra Gowda (his partner and a prime accused in the case) and asked her to hit him with her slippers," Darshan stated, as per the charge sheet.

"Later, I asked Renukaswamy to apologise to her by falling at her feet. Then Renukaswamy fell at Pavithra Gowda's feet. I asked Pradosh to drop Pavithra near the car and told Vinay to drop Pavithra home," the actor's statement read.

"Meanwhile, my driver Lakshman also came there and hit Renukaswamy on the neck and back with his hand. Nandish lifted him and threw him in front of me," he said. Darshan also told the police that after seeing Renukaswamy, he had asked him if he really wanted to do all this. He also pointed to Pavithra Gowda and told Renukaswamy that she was the one to whom he sent obscene and derogatory messages.

Pointing towards Renukaswamy, Darshan told Pavithra Gowda that he was the one who tormented her with messages, the actor's statement read. One of the accused, Pavan, took Renukaswamy's mobile phone and read out the messages he had sent to some people.

(With inputs from IANS)

