Watch: Chiyaan Vikram dons traditional attire, serves food to Thangalaan team at success bash, fans hail his humility

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan has become a huge hit, earning a lot of praise. While the film is still doing well in theaters, the makers celebrated its success quietly with the team who helped make it happen.

Chiyaan Vikram was seen donning the traditional South Indian attire and also served the food to the team. The film is enjoying a remarkable theatrical run, and it is expected to continue its successful streak ahead.

The film released in Telugu is garnering amazing word of mouth and is growing day by day. In Telugu, the film has increased the number of screens by 1.5 times. Moreover, Thangalaan Hindi is coming back due to huge demand from the North exhibitors.

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry's trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on August 30th. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

