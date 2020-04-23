Watch: Chiranjeevi cooking for his mother under coronavirus lockdown is sure to melt your hearts

64-year-old Chiranjeevi tested his cooking skills as he flipped what looked like Pesarattu (a crepe-like dosa) made for his mother. The actor in fact went on to credit his mother for the skills as he captioned the video, "Learnt from mom."

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen spreading the batter on a tawa and adding condiments to them. He then goes on to serve the Pesarattu to his mother and even cools it down with a hand-made fan. They share a very special moment as she offers him the first bite and his reaction to that is indeed priceless.

Here's the video:

Chiranjeevi received a lot of love comments soon after he posted the video. While the actor prepared a dish for his mother, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan made headlines after he too prepared a dish for his wife Upasana Konidela under the lockdown.

Charan, who is going to next appear in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' opposite Jr. NTR, also featured in 'Be The Real Man' challenge video. He was nominated by the director. In the video, Ram was seen helping Upasana with household duties.