BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook dance to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’- Watch VIRAL video

Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, and Suga are well-known worldwide, and India is no exception. The K-pop singers have a large fan base throughout the country. Have you ever visualized BTS boys dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's incredibly hit song 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'? If you haven't already, here's something you shouldn't miss.

Jungkook, V, and Jimin's dance video have been given a Pushpa twist by an Indian BTS community. The singers are dressed casually in black bottomwear and loose-fitting shirts. The 'Saami Saam'i song has been added to the video's background music. V and Jungkook begin by effortlessly dancing to the song before Jimin makes a stunning entrance. The video is entertaining to watch and is now trending on social media.

This isn't the first time an Indianized version of a BTS dancing video has gone viral in India. The singers were recently seen swaying to ‘Kamariya' song in the most amusing way.

The BTS lads have never visited India, although they have a sizable fan base there. The Indian BTS Army has a long list of members, ranging from Bollywood actors to college students. The group stated that once the pandemic is gone in 2020, they will travel to India. Meanwhile, the septet will perform in Seoul in March for their ‘Permission To Dance’ On Stage performance.