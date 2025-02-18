Rupali Ganguly embraces Mumbai's local culture by riding an auto-rickshaw, shares a spiritual journey at Mahakumbh Mela, and responds to stepdaughter’s accusations.

Rupali Ganguly, known for her charming on-screen presence, recently gave fans a glimpse into her love for Mumbai's local culture and her down-to-earth approach to life. On Tuesday morning, the actress decided to ditch her usual luxury commute and hopped into an auto-rickshaw to experience the vibrant spirit of Mumbai's streets. Sharing the moment with her followers, Rupali posted a clip on her Instagram stories, captioning it "Rickshaw Diaries." In the video, she seemed to embrace the joy of the moment, letting the cool breeze flow through as she soaked in the energy of the city.

For this casual outing, Rupali kept her style simple yet chic. She donned a grey top paired with a purple-printed zipper sweatshirt, looking effortlessly beautiful. The actress recorded the scene on her phone while enjoying the ride, adding a nostalgic touch by playing the song "Yun Hi Chala Chal" from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Swades in the background.

Beyond her professional work, Rupali is known for her real-life simplicity and spiritual inclination. Recently, she attended the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, a sacred Hindu gathering, and shared her experiences on Instagram. The actress posted pictures of herself taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj with her family. In her caption, she expressed how powerful the spiritual atmosphere was, leaving her so immersed in the moment that she forgot to take the usual pictures during the ritual. She shared her feelings in the caption: “Blessed to have experienced this with the family. We were so mesmerized ki forgot to take the customary pictures during the snan. These are screen grabs, the faith, the people, the dharm, the power, the all encompassing and overwhelming divinity. Har Har Gange. Har Har Mahadev.”

In another post, Rupali recalled taking a dip in the Ganga at the Brahma Muhurat on Magha Purnima. Despite the cold, she felt the warmth of faith and devotion in her heart, and she expressed how this experience would stay with her forever. Her caption read, “On Magha Purnima, took a dip in the holy Ganga during Brahma Muhurat for all family members and friends. It was extremely cold, but the flame of faith and devotion was burning brightly in my heart and will continue to do so forever.”

Rupali's spiritual journey and humble lifestyle have inspired many of her followers. Recently, she has also been in the news due to personal matters involving her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, who had accused Rupali of being "abusive and toxic," claiming that she broke up the family. Despite these challenges, Rupali continues to share her authentic self with her fans.