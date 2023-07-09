Watch: Annoyed Naga Shaurya walks out of Rangabli success press conference due to this reason

Naga Shaurya

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya apparently got offended by a question from the media during the success press conference of his latest release, Rangabali, and he walked out from the event. Shaurya is facing tough luck at the box office. His last few films such as Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, Krishna Vrinda Vihari, and Lakshya went unnoticed, and he had high hopes for his recent romantic-comedy.

Pawan Basamsetti-directed Rangabali opened with an average response from the masses and received negative reviews from critics. As per Sacnilk, the Telugu film opened with Rs 1.15 crores, and till now, the film has earned Rs 2.40 crores. However, the team hosted a press conference, claiming it to be a successful film, and it was attended by the cast and director of the film. During the press conference, a reporter asked Shaurya why the protagonist he plays does not know the background of the prominent centre around which the film takes place. At first, director Pawan Basamsetti tried answering the question first. But it did not satisfy the journalist. So he started cross-questioning the director.

After a point, Naga Shaurya intervened. He took the mic and justified his character arc by explaining that the role he's playing is about a young and carefree boy. Shaurya added that his character isn't interested in delving deeper into minute aspects, and if they would concentrate on details at such a level, then the film would be 16 hours long. While answering to the question, Naga Shaurya seemed annoyed, and as soon as the MC announced the end of the press conference, Naga was the first person to stand up and walked away without giving any closing remarks. This behaviour of Naga Shaurya has left netizens and moviegoers surprised. After Rangabali, Naga Shaurya will be seen in Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Police Vari Hecharika.