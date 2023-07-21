Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Allu Arjun surprises fans as he leaks a dialogue from his much-anticipated upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 has been creating a huge buzz among the audience. The actor was recently seen at an event in Hyderabad and was seen enacting a dialogue from his upcoming movie leaving the crowd roaring.

Recently, Allu Arjun was seen attending the success meet of the Telugu film Baby. A video from the event went viral on social media wherein he leaked a dialogue from his upcoming movie Pushpa 2. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers and interacting with the audience.

In the video, Allu Arjun can be heard saying, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.” He then went on to spill the dialogue in Telugu and which roughly translates to, “Everything will be done by one rule That’s Pushpa rule.” The crowd couldn’t stop cheering and this video of the actor broke the internet. Fans were heard cheering loud in the video.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, and Ravi Shankar, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, and Fahadh Faasil. The movie’s poster wherein the actor was seen wearing a saree and holding weapons in hand created a stir on the internet.

If the reports are to be believed, the movie has already started making profits even before its release. The reports suggest that the film’s audio rights have been sold for 500 million. The Telugu-language action drama is scheduled to release in 2024. After completing the shoot for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will be collaborating with filmmaker Venu Sriram for his next movie titled ICON. The film will be backed by Dil Raju and made under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

