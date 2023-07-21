Headlines

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

Highest-paid Indian influencers, their net worth

5 most repeated actors in Christopher Nolan films

Weight loss tips: Best dry fruits to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Allu Arjun surprises fans as he leaks a dialogue from his much-anticipated upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 has been creating a huge buzz among the audience. The actor was recently seen at an event in Hyderabad and was seen enacting a dialogue from his upcoming movie leaving the crowd roaring. 

Recently, Allu Arjun was seen attending the success meet of the Telugu film Baby. A video from the event went viral on social media wherein he leaked a dialogue from his upcoming movie Pushpa 2. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers and interacting with the audience. 

In the video, Allu Arjun can be heard saying, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie.” He then went on to spill the dialogue in Telugu and which roughly translates to, “Everything will be done by one rule That’s Pushpa rule.” The crowd couldn’t stop cheering and this video of the actor broke the internet. Fans were heard cheering loud in the video. 

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, and Ravi Shankar, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, and Fahadh Faasil. The movie’s poster wherein the actor was seen wearing a saree and holding weapons in hand created a stir on the internet. 

If the reports are to be believed, the movie has already started making profits even before its release. The reports suggest that the film’s audio rights have been sold for 500 million. The Telugu-language action drama is scheduled to release in 2024. After completing the shoot for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will be collaborating with filmmaker Venu Sriram for his next movie titled ICON. The film will be backed by Dil Raju and made under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Read Pushpa 2 The Rule first look: Allu Arjun's Pushparaj is back in a more fierce avatar, sequel looks bigger than ever

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gujarat: Nine killed, 13 injured in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad

Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'

PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE