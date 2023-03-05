Watch: Allu Arjun dances to Oo Antava with DJ Martin Garrix at Sunburn Hyderabad, crowd go crazy

Allu Arjun with DJ Martin Garrix

After Ranbir Kapoor, South sensation Allu Arjun joined popular DJ Martin Garrix at the widely famous Sunburn concert. The actor was spotted attending the musical night and added more energy with his presence in Hyderabad. Allu was spotted enjoying the mega concert as a spectator in the crowd of thousands of music lovers.

For the musical evening, Allu wore a black tee with a cap written 'Icon'. After enjoying Martin's beats, Allu joined him onstage and performed for the audience. The videos of Allu dancing to his famous dance number Oo Antava from his last blockbuster Pushpa went viral in no time. Several fans posted videos from the concert. Arjun shared a post after attending the concert and acknowledged the international artist for entertaining Hyderabad with his music.

On his social media, Arjun dropped three photos from the concert as a carousel post and captioned it saying, "What a Funn Night . Oo anta va with @martingarrix .Hyderabad Thaggedele."

Even actress Srijita Ghosh captured a moment of enjoying the concert with Icon star Allu Arjun. She shared the photo from the concert on her social media and called it the best day. "It is a very special frame with @alluarjunonline #sunburn #hyderabad BEST DAY INDEED," Ghosh captioned the photo.

Allu Arjun's performance garnered the loudest cheer and hooting from the audience. Here's the video that showcases Arjun's madness among the masses.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently finishing the much-awaited Pushpa The Rule, the second instalment of his 2021 blockbuster. After Pushpa 2, Allu will also be seen collaborating with Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. The film is expected to go on floors in 2024 after Sandeep's film with Prabhas, Spirit is completed.