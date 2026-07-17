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Watch: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares intense workout video; actress nails rope-assisted squats in 'power mom' mode

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Watch: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares intense workout video; actress nails rope-assisted squats in 'power mom' mode

Alia Bhatt's trainer Karan Sawhney shared a video of her doing intense rope-assisted squats. The 'Power Mom' impressed fans with her strength ahead of Alpha.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

Watch: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares intense workout video; actress nails rope-assisted squats in 'power mom' mode
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Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney dropped an unseen workout video of the actress. The clip shows Alia doing an intense rope-assisted squat, proving why fans call her 'Power Mom.'

Alia Bhatt shows off strength 

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney gave fans a peek into Alia Bhatt’s gym routine on Friday, July 17. He shared a new video of the Alpha star doing a tough lower-body exercise with focus and control. In the clip, Karan first demonstrates the movement. Then Alia steps in and performs a unique rope-assisted squat variation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The exercise needs balance, core strength, stability and lower-body power. Dressed in workout gear, Alia powers through each rep without losing form, living up to her 'Power Mom' image. For the session, Alia wore a halter-neck crop top from the Alpha merchandise line with black shorts. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, keeping the look simple and practical for a high-intensity workout.

Also read: Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I stand in solidarity'

From post-pregnancy to action roles

Alia, mother of 3-year-old Raha Kapoor, has shared her fitness journey post-pregnancy, transitioning from post-baby workouts to training for action films like Jigra and Alpha. Her impressive transformation highlights her dedication to strength training. A trainer's video emphasises her consistency in maintaining a routine that prioritises functional strength and endurance, balancing demanding roles with motherhood.

Fans praised Alia for her discipline and ability to balance acting and motherhood while maintaining a rigorous workout regimen. Her fitness program emphasises movements beneficial for stunts and stamina, reinforcing her commitment as a 'Power Mom.' The video showcases her dedication to hard work and consistency in preparation for her upcoming project, Alpha.

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