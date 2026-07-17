Watch: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares intense workout video; actress nails rope-assisted squats in 'power mom' mode

Alia Bhatt's trainer Karan Sawhney shared a video of her doing intense rope-assisted squats. The 'Power Mom' impressed fans with her strength ahead of Alpha.

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney dropped an unseen workout video of the actress. The clip shows Alia doing an intense rope-assisted squat, proving why fans call her 'Power Mom.'

Alia Bhatt shows off strength

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney gave fans a peek into Alia Bhatt’s gym routine on Friday, July 17. He shared a new video of the Alpha star doing a tough lower-body exercise with focus and control. In the clip, Karan first demonstrates the movement. Then Alia steps in and performs a unique rope-assisted squat variation.

The exercise needs balance, core strength, stability and lower-body power. Dressed in workout gear, Alia powers through each rep without losing form, living up to her 'Power Mom' image. For the session, Alia wore a halter-neck crop top from the Alpha merchandise line with black shorts. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, keeping the look simple and practical for a high-intensity workout.

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From post-pregnancy to action roles

Alia, mother of 3-year-old Raha Kapoor, has shared her fitness journey post-pregnancy, transitioning from post-baby workouts to training for action films like Jigra and Alpha. Her impressive transformation highlights her dedication to strength training. A trainer's video emphasises her consistency in maintaining a routine that prioritises functional strength and endurance, balancing demanding roles with motherhood.

Fans praised Alia for her discipline and ability to balance acting and motherhood while maintaining a rigorous workout regimen. Her fitness program emphasises movements beneficial for stunts and stamina, reinforcing her commitment as a 'Power Mom.' The video showcases her dedication to hard work and consistency in preparation for her upcoming project, Alpha.