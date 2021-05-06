WATCH: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, 'RRR' team urge citizens to get vaccinated, stay safe

In the wake of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the team of SS Rajamouli directed 'RRR' come forward to urge everyone to follow all protocols, stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated.

The official handle of 'RRR' movie shared a video message with the caption, "Wear a mask always Get vaccinated when available. Let's #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India"

The video sees Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and the director, SS Rajamouli reiterating the importance of following protocols and staying safe in current times. They can be seen urging fans to take a pledge to always wear a mask while stepping out and get vaccinated. The message has come at an important time when all of us as a nation fight against our biggest enemy.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Wear a mask always Get vaccinated when available .... Let's #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India pic.twitter.com/yEWvniO6LH May 6, 2021

'RRR' has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dusshera. In one of the biggest acquisitions ever, PEN movies got the rights of the film. They will be the distributors of RRR across North India.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages.