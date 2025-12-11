Watch: Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ entry scene turned into Delhi Police’s anti-drug warning

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 150-crore mark within its opening week.

Delhi Police turned to Bollywood to warn about an anti-drug message. On Thursday, Delhi Police shared a witty video using a viral Akshaye Khanna scene from Dhurandhar to deliver a strong anti-drugs message on social media.

The clip at 6:16 PM IST on Wednesday, 10 December, starts with Khanna's grand entry sequence in the film, where he dances to the viral track' Sher-e-Baloch'.

The text on the video reads, “What you think you look like when high.”

It then cuts to a contrasting scene from another film, showing Khanna falling to the ground, accompanied by the line: “But where you actually end up.”

The video ends with a cautionary message: “Don’t lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.”

Delhi Police captioned the post, “Drug’s high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion!”

Dhurandhar box office

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 150-crore mark within its opening week. Trade estimates reported by Filmibeat suggest that the movie could close its first week with collections of around Rs 220 crore, positioning it to surpass the lifetime earnings of Bajirao Mastani ( Rs 240.3 crore). Day 7 alone is expected to bring in an additional Rs 25–30 crore.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, the film has been praised for its performances, slick action, and engaging storyline.

Also read: BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'