Akash Ambani, son of business mogul Mukesh Ambani, is no stranger to Bollywood's social circuit. He's often spotted attending high-profile parties and outings with his close friends, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Recently, the trio was seen together again, this time paying a visit to director Ayan Mukerji's residence. Ayan has been coping with the loss of his father, Deb Mukherjee. Akash, Ranbir, and Alia were photographed in a car en route to Ayan's home, showing their support for their grieving friend.

In the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Alia can be seen sitting with Ranbir on the backseat, while Akash sat beside the river’s seat. The post was captioned, “Friendship beyond fame – Akash Ambani visits Ayan Mukerji to offer support.”

Upon arrival at Ayan Mukerji's residence, Akash, Ranbir, and Alia spent quality time with the grieving director, offering emotional support and comfort. The trio's thoughtful gesture comes at a time when Ayan is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his beloved father.



Ranbir and Alia's friendship with Ayan runs deep, forged during the making of their magnum opus, Brahmastra. When the devastating news of Deb's passing arrived on March 14, 2025, the couple didn't hesitate to prioritise their friend's needs. In a heartwarming display of solidarity, they reportedly curtailed Alia's birthday celebrations in Alibaug, a picturesque getaway near Mumbai, to rush back to the city and be by Ayan's side during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Love And War. The film also has Vicky Kaushal in pivotal role. On the other hand, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, recently opened up about the driving force behind his success: his father, Mukesh Ambani. In a candid conversation with Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports, Akash revealed how his upbringing in a tight-knit family has profoundly influenced his values and aspirations.