Watch: Ahead of his birthday, Ram Charan gets grand surprise from team RC15, Kiara Advani, director Shankar

Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan has become a nationwide sensation due to SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning blockbuster, RRR. Ahead of the actor's 38th birthday, he got a grand surprise from director Shankar, actress Kiara Advani and the team RC15. Ram Charan will soon be seen with Kiara Advani in Shankar's ambitious project, currently titled as RC15.

Team RC15 gave a grand pre-birthday celebration to Ram. In a viral video, the actor was captured walking towards the sets on a red carpet. His path was getting decorated with flower petals, and a hoard of fans were seen shouting their lungs out for the actor. Later, Ram meets Shankar and Kiara and they celebrate his birthday. Ram cuts a huge cake on the sets, and the celebrations go notch higher with the display of fireworks.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several fans of Ram dropped birthday wishes in the post. A user called Ram, "Ram Charan global star." Another netizen wrote, "Ye h star real fan following. Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan me machayegaa Apna Ram charan chote s cameo me."

Yesterday, on March 25, RRR completed a year of the release. Netizens were celebrating its one-year anniversary with the hashtag #1YearOfHistoricalRRR trending on Twitter. The film is not just the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, earning over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office, but also made the nation proud when it won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month.

SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, who has been associated with RRR since its beginning, penned a long heartfelt note on Naatu Naatu's journey from its inception to the Oscars. He wrote, "Today is deeply emotional as it marks the completion of 1 year since the release of RRR and the most glorious 365 days of uninterrupted celebrations. Cut back to 2107, the very idea of featuring two of the country’s biggest stars in one film sparked immense excitement in me and among everyone." The release date of Ram Charan's RC15 is still not finalised yet.